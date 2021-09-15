Dist sepaktakraw teams declared

During the 31st Maharashtra State Sepak Takraw Championship which will be hosted, in Wardha a final Maharashtra State team will be selected and announced which will then participate in the 31st Senior Sepak Takraw Championship, Jaipur. The selected team will leave Nagpur and reach Wardha on September 17 and will be reporting the event venue before 5 pm.

District teams

Women's: : Ritu Sharma, Nikita Shende, Awantika Lokhande, Chetna Rangla, Sneha Uikey, Mehek Sheikh, Vedika Maurya, Awantika Baghel, Ekta, Meenakshi, Avni Baghel, and Divya Sharma.

Men's : Mohd. Sohail, Ashit Shrivas, Samir Thool, Kunal Evnate, Irshad Saghar, Altamas Pasha, Ajay Kannojiya, Mohd. Huzaif, Mohd. Kamran, Gaurav Chandraghire and Swapnil Nagrare.