District jr basketball meet from Nov 26

Nagpur District Basketball Association (NDBA) will conduct the Inter-Club Junior (U-18) District Basketball Championship at the twin courts of Nutan Bharat Yuwak Sangh (NBYS), Bajaj Nagar, from November 26 (Friday). Players born or after 1-1-2003 will be eligible to participate in the championship.

From this district championship the 12-member boys and girls’ teams of Nagpur district will be selected for the forthcoming state basketball championship slated to be held at Aurangabad from December 12 to 16.

Matches of the inter-club Nagpur district championship will be played on the league-cum-knockout basis. The last date to confirm entries is November 23 (Tuesday). All the clubs are requested to confirm their teams on their official letterheads and need to submit Aadhaar Cards of all the participating players. Details can be had from 9881073377.