District wushu teams for state meet declared

Nagpur, Sept 22

Nagpur Wushu Association has announced teams for the 19th State-level Sub-junior, Youth, Junior and Senior Wushu Championship which is going to be held at Agnihotri Mahavidyalaya, BapujiVadi, Ram Nagar, Wardha. Wardha Wushu Association (WWA) in association with All MaharashtraWushu Association (AMWA) is organising a eightday State-level Wushu Championship. The event will be inaugurated at 9 am at the hands of Sopan Katke, Secretary (AMWA) and other dignitaries. The junior and youth event will begin from September 25 while the sub-junior and senior meet will commence on September 30. Around 800 players from 32 districts of Maharashtra will take part in the event. AMWA has engaged 10 chief referees and 25 referees for the meet. The championship will be conducted in two slots to avoid rush of players and their supporters strictly adhering to the COVID protocols as stated by the administration. THE TEAMS Girls (Youth): Ishika Anturkar (under 48kg), Priyanka Waghmare (under 52kg), Swati Rahekwar (under 60kg). Boys (Youth): Ayush Gadinkar (under 52kg), Himanshu Urkude (under 60kg). Girls (J unior): Bhagyashree Pohankar (under 45kg), Tanu Invate (under 48kg), Suhani Hajare (under 52kg), Monalika Kubde (under 56kg), Dhanshree Kamble (under 60kg). Boys ( Junior): Pranay Kamble (under 45kg), Ansh Paunikar (under 48kg), Harshal Wasnik (under 52kg), Shreyal Rankham (under 56kg), Nishant Choudhari (under 60kg), Nidhish Lokhande (under 75 kg). Girls (Senior): Jaya Tekam (under 45kg), Tanushree Wasnik (under 48kg), Janhavi Tichkule (under 52kg), Puja Shende (under 56kg), Srushti Barbate (under 60kg). Boys (Senior): Saurabh Borkar (under 48kg), Pawan Bajanghte (under 52kg), Karan Kauthubte (under 56kg), Kapil Durugkar (under 60kg), Mathar Ali (under 65kg), Abhishekh Hayaran (under 70kg), Pratik Pannase (under 75 kg), Gaurav Parale (under 80kg), Abhaya Tayade (under 85kg), Aryan Sharma (under 90kg). Girls (Sub-Junior A): Yugandhara Bawane (under 20kg), Sonakshi Rohankar (under 28kg), Mahi Badgel (under 32kg), Anushka Nagdawane (under 36kg), Niyukti Rudeg (under 39kg), Kumudini Bisen (under 42kg), Radha Bawane (under 45kg), Hrutuja Gondane (under 48kg), Siddhi Thakre (under 52kg). Boys (sub-Junior A): Jeet Parmanik (under 24kg), Mansh Kularlkar (under 28kg), Rakesh Shende (under 32kg), Himanshu Wankhede (under 36kg), Pranay Thakur (under 42kg), Parth Mirashe (under 48kg), Piyush Channekar (under 56kg). Girls (Sub-Junior B): Swara Mahatme (under 28kg), Janvhi Akhade (under 36kg), Mahi Panpaliya (under 39kg), Aditi Halve (under 48kg), Shriuti Tekam (under 52kg). Boys (Sub Junior B):Vaishakya Karwade (under 28kg), Ashwin Wanjari (under 32kg), Saksham Mohod (under 36kg), Prathamesh Nanwatkar (under 42kg), Shubh Jha (under 48kg). Taolu Event: Praful Gajbhiye, Khushal Ingole, Prachi Muthal. Kungfu Event: Raju Kaware. Deepak Bisen will be coach of the district teams