DKM, NBYS, SKS girls in QF

Nagpur, Nov 29

DKM-A along with NBYS-A and SKS-A emerged as the group A, C & D toppers to qualify for the quarterfinals in the ongoing Junior District Basketball Championship organise by Nagpur District Basketball Association at NBYS court in Bajaj Nagar on Monday.

The girls teams who qualified for the pre-quarterfinals include GKM, UBA, PBG.

In the boys section Phoenix and NBYS emerged as group B and C toppers to qualify for the quarterfinals.The teams who qualified for the pre-quarterfinals include NASA, PKM, ABC, SNG-A

RESULTS

GIRLS: NBYS-A (Namrata Desai 16) bt Phoenix (Sneha Chaudhari 2) 31-6 (13-2, 8-2, 6-0, 4-2); DKM-A (Dhara Phate 11, Bhumika Gedam 10) bt Spartan 58-0 (22-0, 10-0, 12-0, 14-0); UBA (Mitali Kolhe 12) bt NBYS-B 34-2 (12-0, 8-2, 14-0, 0-0);SKS-A (Devika Thakre 6) bt DKM-B (Nandini Chandak 2) 31-2 (10-0, 6-0, 10-2, 5-0); PBG (Simran Khaper 15) bt NYSS (Aditi Gogte 9) 40-13 (10-6, 8-5, 9-0, 13-2);

BOYS: NBYS (Pratham Gupta 17) bt GKM (Ashish Gahurkar 12) 58-30 (20-8, 15-5, 1-9, 20-8); NASA (Atharva Rajandekar 10) bt NKM (Chetan Chahande 4) 36-12 (16-6, 10-3, 2-1, 8-2); PKM (Sarang Umathe 26) bt ABC (Laksh Wager 9) 64-44 (10-11, 17-8, 21-14, 16-11); Phoenix (Tanuk Gurnule 37) bt SNG-A (Chitraksh Garge 16) 53-38 (10-10, 9-5, 18-16, 16-7);

Pre-Qf line up (Tuesday)

Girls: HKM vs SKS-B; NASA vs PBG (6pm); PDSA vs UBA; ABC vs GKM (7pm)

Boys: ABC vs GKM; NASA vs SNG-A (8 pm); SNG-B vs Achiver’s; PKM vs UBA (9 pm)