DKM, SNG girls enter final

In the first semi-final, DKM downed SKA 'A' 4-15 in a one-sided affair. Experienced Dhara Phate top-scored with 12 baskets for the winners. She was well supported by Bhumika Gedam and (10) and Snehal Khandelwal (8). For SKs Sneha Rotkar scored three points.

SNG entered the final defeating ABC 41-29. Swati Wankhede(15) and Gunjan Mantri (12) fashioned SNGwin. For ABC Krupee Sharma(10) tried her best but in vain.

RESULTS (all semifinals)

GIRLS: DKM-A (Dhara Phate 12, Bhumika Gedam 10, Sneha Khandelwal 8) bt SKS-A (Sneha Rotkar 3) 40-15 (13-4, 12-4, 11-0, 4-7);

SNG (Swati Wankhede 15, Gunjan Mantri 12) bt ABC (Krupaee Sharma 10, Meehira Dhote 10) 41-29 (10-6, 7-9, 16-9, 8-5)