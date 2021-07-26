Education dept 'Unfit' in Fit India movement

Nagpur, July 26

The Central government's ambitious 'Fit India' movement has completely failed as out of more the one lakh schools just 8,800 schools have registered and got the certificates in the state. School education department is responsible for the failure of this movement, opined the experts.

During Corona pandemic the physical endurance of each person was tested. Lot of people have lost their lives due to a lack of immunity. On this backdrop, the 'Fit india' movement was launched by Prime minister Narendra Modi. The movement was started in February and the all the schools were directed to register their institution on Fit India portal. under Khelo India around 86,000 schools were registered for Fit India movement. However, only 8,800 schools from Maharashtra have obtained certificates with three and five-star ratings. Due to the negligence of education department, this movement failed to evoke a response. For this movement district sports office had sent letters to the principals and headmasters of schools but very few schools responded positively. Out of 3,716 only 574 schools have registered from Nagpur district for this movement.

In this regard when contacted convener of BJP Teachers Front Anil Shivankar he said, " The schools have to complete the registration formalities on the portal of Fit India. For that they have to fill the detailed information like the number of physical education teachers, playground of the school, dimension of the ground, distance of the ground from school, photographs of ground, number of periods for physical education, daily activities etc. Fot that the school education department was expected to to create awareness but unfortunately that has not happened".