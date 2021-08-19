Even after two years, divyang cricketers yet to get rewards

The Indian team was represented by three Maharashtra players including city's Gurudas Raut, skipper Vikrant Keni and Ravindra Sante. As per state government's policy, if anyone win the medal at international then he or she is entitled for Rs 5 lakh. But for the last two years, the Divyang cricketers are desperately waiting for their dues. At the same time, the state government had given Rs 50 lakh each to three Maharashtra players Smriti Mandhana, Mona Meshram and Poonam Raut who were the members of the Indian team that finished runners-up in the World Cup. Rs 10 lakh each were given to their support staff Trupti Bhattacharya (coach), Rashmi Pawar (physio).

In this regard the commissioner of the directorate of sports and youth welfare , Government of Maharashtra, Om Prakash Bakoria had written a letter on January 16, 2020 to the additional chief secretary of School Education and Sports Department of State government demanding cash incentives to three divyang cricketers along with coaches Sanjay Bhoskar, Nutan Umredkar and Uttam Mishra but so far no action has taken on his letter by the state government.

Talking to Lokmat Times Gurudas Raut said, “Even after bringing laurels to the country we are neglected. As per state government's sports policy we are entitled for cash incentives but so far we have not received anything from the government.”

The general secretary of Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India Ravi Chouhan said, “ It is not in the policy of the central government to give the rewards to the cricketers. However, state government can give the incentives if it is in their policy. Till then I personally wrote a letter to the then union sports minister Kirren Rijiju demanding Rs 5 lakh each to each team member but till date I have not received any reply.”

Veteran coach Sulakshan Kulkarni who had accompanied the Indian team as head coach while slamming state government said, “ It is disheartening that state government has not recognised the achievement of divyang cricketers. Even BCCI has already given them some incentives. I think state government should immediately release the cash rewards to three Maharashtra players and support staff because they really worked hard to achieve the glory.”

Will confirm what happens

to my letter: Bakoria

In this regard when contacted commissioner of the directorate of sports and youth welfare , Government of Maharashtra, Om Prakash Bakoria he said, “ Yes, I have already written a letter to the state government demanding cash rewards to three Maharashtra players. I will confirm it from Mantralaya what happen to my recommendation.”