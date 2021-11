Ex-Ranji player Bhat no more

Former Ranji Trophy player and former employee of RBI Janak Bhat passed away on Saturday due to prolonged illness. The last rites will be performed on Sunday at Ambazari ghat.

Born on April 21, 1957 Bhat was left-arm spinner and played first-class matches from 1979-80 to 1984-85. He had played eight matches and made his Ranji debut against Madhya Pradesh in 1979-80 at VCA Nagpur under the captaincy of Anil Deshpande. He was also VCA junior selector. The city cricket fraternity has condoled his death.