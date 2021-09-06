Ex-teachers feted at Prakash HS

Nagpur, Sept 6

The students of the 1987-88 batch of Prakash High School felicitated former teachers on the occasion of Teachers' Day at Namakganj branch of the school.

former headmaster and founder of the school Shankar Supre presided over the function. Director of the school Dr Prakashe and present headmaster Rahul Meshram were the guests of honour. The programme began with the lighting of a traditional lamp. all the dignitaries presented their views. Ashok Bhat spoke on the occasion on the behalf of all teachers. Eight-year-old boy Kaustubh released 'Yog Shikshan' book penned by Supare.

Aananta Sawarkar conducted the proceedings while Sudhakar Bankar proposed a vote of thanks. Dilip Parate and Aditya Sawarkar presented the songs. After 33 years former students of the school came together and they participated in the cultural programme with great enthusiasm. Ravindra Chopde, Vinod Andraskar, Bala nandkar, Hemant Gumgaonkar, Sunil Bhanarkar, Diwakar Dharmik, Ramesh Dekate, Kunda Khante, Rakhi Khapekar, Anita Umredkar, Chhabu Vaidya and others were present on the occasion.