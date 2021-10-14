Faiz efforts in vain as Vid lose to Haryana by 7 runs

Opening batsman Mohammad Faiz's half-century knock went in vain as Vidarbha lost to Haryana by seven runs in the quarterfinal of Vinoo Mankad Trophy Under-19 One-Day Match at Narendra Modi Stadium Ground 'A', in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

After restricting Haryana on 171, Vidarbha batsmen made harakiri and were all out for 164 in 48.3 overs. Earlier Haryana won the toss and elected to bat first. Nobody had a big individual score but top-order batsmen made some significant contributions that helped Haruana to cross 150-run mark. Wicket keeper batsman Sarvesh Rohilla top scored with 32. Arun Kumar (23), Mayank Shadilya (22) were other scorers.

For Vidarbaha, Gauran Fade (3 for 35) was the main wicket-taker. Ashit Singh (2 for 23) and Tejas Soni (2 for 38) also bowled well. Yatharth Javery got one for 28.

In rpely, chasing a small target Vidarbha lost their wickets at regular intervals. Mohammad Faiz (51, 75b, 8x4) tried his best but didn't get much support from another end. Danish Malewar (36) and Abhishek Agrawal (32) were other main scoers. Jagjot contributed 16 but that was not enough.

For Haryana, Mayank Sjandiya (3 for 28) was the most successful bowlers. Parth Vats (2 for 24) too bowled well. Vivek Kumar, Garv Sangwan, Nishant Sandhu were chipped in with one wicket each.

Brief scores

Haryana: 171 all out inn 49 overs (Sarvesh Rohilla 32, Arun Kumar 23, Mayank Shandilya 22, Gauran Farde 3 for 25, Ashit Singh 2 for 23, Tejas Soni 2 for 38) beat Vidarbha: 164 all out in 48.3 overs (Mohammad Faiz 51, Danish Malewar 38, Abhishek Agrawal 21, Mayank Shandilya 3 for 28 Parth Vats 2 for 34) by seven runs.