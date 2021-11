Faiz to lead Vidarbha team

Nagpur, Nov 29

Left-haded Faiz Fazal will lead the Vidarbha team in Vijay Hazare Trophy to be played from December 8 to 14 at Mumbai. Vidarbha will start their campaign on Himachal Pradesh on December 8 followed by Andhra Pradesh on December 9, Odisha on December 11, Gujarat on December 12 and Jammu and Kashmir on December 14.

Team: Faiz Fazal (C), Akshay Wadkar, Atharva Taide, Ganesh Satish, Apoorv Wankhede, Jitesh Sharma, Yash Rathod, Shubham Dubey, Siddhesh Wath, Aditya Sarvate, Akshay Wakhare, Harsh Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Lalit Yadav, Siddhesh Neral, Aditya Thakre, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur, R Sanjay and Ganesh Bhosale.

Preetam Gandhe (Coach), Nitin Khurana (Physio), Manoj Sapkal (manager), Yuvrajsingh Dasondhi (strength and conditioning coach), Aniruddha Deshpande (video analyst).