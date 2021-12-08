Faraz's brace in SECR victory

Nagpur, Dec 8

Riding on Akib Faraz's brace, SECR (HQ) defeated Qidwai FC 3-1 in the ongoing JSW Elite Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at Suyog Nagar ground on Wednesday.

Qidwai were leading by 1-0 in the first half. Thanks to Sahil Meshram who opened the account in the 36th minute. Qidwai goalkeeper kicked the balls and Sahil captured it and slammed the goal surprising SECR goalkeeper.

Trailing by 1-0 in the first half, the railmen made recovery in the second half.

In the 48th minute, Ramchandra Murmee restored the parity. Chakdradhar lofted the ball from right-wing towards Ramchandra who converted it into an equaliser.

In the 55th minute Akib Faraz gave 2-1 lead to SECRon the pass of Ramchandra. Three minutes later again Faraz was in action. He capitlaised on the cover cross of Tushar and gave 3-1 victory to SECR.

During the proceedings match referee cautioned Shahbaz Khan (60th min), Aman Halonde (81st min) and Amir Anjum (90 2 nd min) for their rough tackle.

On Thursday, YMFC will play against Rabbani Club at 2.30 pm at the same venue.