Finally, chess comes on board after 18 months

Nagpur, Sept18

The game of chess that was confined to online platform finally will be played in a traditional way (on board). Junior Open Rapid Chess Tournament will be organised in association with Nagpur District Chess Association on October 3 at the Scholars Convent Fuse High School Borgaon square from 9 am to 5 pm. Addressing the media persons directors of Nature Grin as well as Zero Mile Future Pvt. Ltd. firm Saloni Mendhe and Amit Mendhe said the tournament is open for Vidarbha chess players wherein only 9 to 16 years age group children can participate in the tournament.

Talented chess players from various districts including Vidarbha Nagpur, Wardha, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Ramtek will participate in the tournament. Totla cash prize for the tournament is Rs 50,000 . The winner will be awarded Rs 30, 000 and trophy whereas the runners-up will be richer by Rs 15,000. The second runners-up will get Rs 5,000. Considering Covid-19 pandemic condition, the competition has been organized in accordance with the social guidelines given by the government of India. In the open group competition, the contestants can register their names till September 25 with the registration charges of Rs 1000. After the last date of registration, there will be a penalty charged till September 30. Only the first 40 chess players will be able to participate in the competition. There will be seven rounds in this tournament.

Jyoti Amge, who holds the world record as the youngest woman in the world, will attend the prize distribution ceremony on October 19. at 4 p.m.The secretary of Nagpur District Chess Association K. K. Barat, the tournament's chief mentor Aakash Mendhe Ritesh Borkar and chief referee Praveen Pantawane were present during the press meet.