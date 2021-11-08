'Financial planning is vital for better future'

Nagpur, Nov 8

The Lady Entrepreneurs’ Wing of Vidarbha Industries Association conducted a Webinar on 'Avenues of Investment' recently.

Managing Director of Badjate Stock & Shares Pvt Ltd Anuj Badjate was the guest speaker.

Badjate shared his experience in the sector of stock market very precisely and deeply that any lady can take interest to start trading in stock market and grow their money. He said, “ As we know to live a better lifestyle in today’s scenario financial planning is very important, which may be in the form of long term and short term were one needs to have control over wasteful expenditure. Finance is only the thing which brings a healthy balance between income & expenses. He shared a very deep concern related to the deposits of money into the bank, making bonds, etc. because this method of saving money became a very ancient one and now we need to adopt a new concept to grow our money fast with less percentage of tax.”.

About avenues of investment, he said there are two types of saving one can do first is Non-Dynamic Investment where there is no risk with confront, safe but consistency limited growth and impact of inflation upon savings & second Dynamic Investment like real estate, precious metal & Shares. Share for long term planning can change life style, no liquidity issues and profit margin is too good. He shared his knowledge about how to enter the stock market and how we can manage sale and purchase through knowledge with no risk parameter.

Chairperson of VIA LEW Poonam Lala, gave the opening remarks . Past chairperson Dr. Anita Rao presented him memento. Past president Neelam Bowade and PRO Poonam Gupta conducted the proceedings while secretary Rashmi Kulkarni, proposed a formal vote of thanks.