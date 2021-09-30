First victory for Malvika in sr international tourney

City shuttler Malvika Bansod recorded her first major victory while representing India's senior side in the BWF Sudirman Cup 2021 team event in progress at Vantaa, Finland on Wednesday. She made a sort work of Finland’s Nella Nyqvist and recorded a convincing 21-16, 21-11 straight games win in just 30 minutes. This was a great opportunity for the city lass to impress at the world senior level in women’s singles and the 20-year-old youngster grabbed it with both hands. India, already out of knock-out contention, defeated Finland 3-1. After a tough loss in her first match against Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong, Malvika was rested for the match against China. Back in the scheme of things on Wednesday against the hosts, Malvika made sure she did not disappoint herself and the team by cruising to victory