Five Vidarbha batters out for duck

Nagpur, Oct 2

Five Vidarbha batswomen were out for a duck as Vidarbha lost to Mumbai by 97 runs in Under 19 One Day Trophy (2021-22) match at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Ground B in Rajkot on Saturday.

While chasing a target of 186, Vidarbha were all out for 89 in 47 overs. Five batswomen including Ayushi Thakre, captain Riddhi, Sayali Shinde, Divya Pisar and Riya Baniya returned to the pavilion without opening their account. Janhavi Rangnathan remained not out on 20 whereas opening pair of Aarohi Bambode and Prangini Chauhan contributed 12 runs each. For Mumbai, Nirmiti Rane (3 for 11) was the most successful bowlers. Savesharvi Suhas got two fro 7 whereas Fatima Jaffer, Mitali Mhatre and Sanika Chalke were chipped in one each.

Earlier Mumbai scored 186. Tushi Shah top-scored with 31. Significant contributions also came from captain Aachal Valanju (28) and Fatima Jaffer ( 28 not out). For Vidarbha, Ayushi Thakre claimed three wickets conceding 26 runs whereas Siddhi Nerkar, Divya Pisar and Janhavi Ranganathan got one each.

With this victory, Mumbai earned four points. Vidarbha's earlier two matches were abandoned due to rains.

Brief scores

Mumbai: 186 all out in 50 overs (Tushi Shah 31, Aachal Valanju 28, Fatima Jaffer 28, Ayushi Thakre 3- 26, Siddhi Nerkar, Divya Pisar and Janhavi Ranganathan 1 each) beat Vidarbha 89 all out in 47 overs (Janhavi Ranganathan 20 not out, Aaarohi Bambode and Prangini Chauhan 12 each, Nirmiti Rane 3 for 11) by 97 runs.