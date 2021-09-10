Ganeshotsav offer at Shrikant Electronics

The consumer can get up to 15 per cent discount on the purchase of their favorites products.

Apart from it, the consumer will get cash voucher upto Rs 7,500.

The consumers can purchase LED TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, microwave ovens, laptops, cameras, handicam, smartphone, kitchen chimney, mixer, food processor, iron, induction, geyser, rice cooker, ata chakki etc. The products of Sony, Samsung, LG Godrej, Onida, IFB, Videocon, HP, Del, Lenovo, Daikin, Panasonic, Oppo, Vivo, Apple, Realme are available at the showroom.

The state-of-the-art showroom of Shrikant Electronics is located on 5,000 m premises. An entire showroom is airconditioned and the consumers will experience different feelings while purchasing.

The directors of Shrikant Electronics Aniket Bhandarkar and Aniruddha Bhandarkar have appealed to the citizens to avail the benefit of the scheme.

For more details interested can contact Shrikant Electronics, Subhas Road, Gandhisagar.