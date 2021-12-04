GM Das, IM Awesh start with wins

Nagpur, Nov 4

GM Devashish Das and IM Anwesh Upadhyaya started their campaign on a victory note in G H Raisoni Memorial All India FIDE Rapid and Blitz Rating Tournament organized by Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation on Saturday.

On the top Board GM Debashis Das played Tarrasch Opening and won against Anklesh Bhalerao in 30 moves, On second board International Mater Anwesh Upadhyaya play Cara-kann against Anshul Mahant and outwitted the opponent in 20 moves.Earlier the tournament was inaugurated by former MP Ajay Sancheti by pushing the pawn in front of the Bishop against the president of chess Association Nagpur Nishant Also Present on the dais were Sactchidanand soman (Tournament Committee member of Maharashtra Chess Association), secretary of Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation Bhushan Shriwas and IA Promod Raj Moree. Total 342 Players are participating in the event .S S Soman conducted the vote of Thanks. The Chief arbiter of the tournament is IA Promodraj Moree and under his guidance, IA Pravin Pantawane,FA Pravin Thakre , FA Shubham Soni, SNA Sheetal Panbude , SNA Swati Kumbhalkar , Amit Temburne, Prayas Ambade, Amit Bhongare and member of GHRIET Vikrant Chole and Satish Pusdekar, Pratik Dhage, Abjiheet Maidamwar, Tanvi Thakur, Vivek Joshi are working hard to make the tournament a grand success.