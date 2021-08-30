GM Sadhwani wins Innsbruck Open in Austria

Continuing his winning streak GM Raunak Sadhwani won Innsbruck Open Chess Championship 2021 in Austria that concluded on Sunday.

He scored 8 points out of nine with a rating performance of 2692 and gained 10 ELO points. in also became Vidarbha's first player to cross 2600 rating mark. He also won 1400 Euros and a glittering trophy.

Talking to Lokmat Times over his achievement Raunak said, "I am really delighted to win back-to-back tournaments. I am feeling great to be in a 2600 club. I set short-term goal for myself before leaving for Europe and I an successful in achieving it. Its really a pleasant feeling. I am thankful to my mother for being my strong pillar and motivating me, helping me to handle all ups and downs."

Raunak further thanked his sponsors West Bridge Anand Chess Academy and Microsense Networks Chennai for their support.

"It's time now for some rest and celebration before another strong tournament comes and that is Sharjah Masters from Septembr16 to 25," he said.