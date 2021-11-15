'GM Sankalp has become source of inspiration'

Kedar felicitated Gupta at the officers' club in the presence of mayor Dayashankar Tiwari, chief officer of Raj Bhavan Ramesh Yevle, deputy director of sports Shekhar Patil, DSI Avinash Pund and others. Speaking further the minister also expressed concern over excessive use of social media by youngsters. He also asked GM Gupta to give suggestions so that the youngsters will attract towards playfields.