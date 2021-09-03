Gnadhe to officiate IPL matches in UAE

Nagpur, Sept 3

BCCI panel umpire Ulhas Gandhe has been appointed to officiate the matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in UAE scheduled to be held from September 18 to October 10.

Gandhe, an employee of Accountant General (A&E) II Maharashtra, has a rich experience of umpiring having done more than 75 First-Class matches. The 45-year-old is the only umpire from Vidarbha who will get a chance to officiate the matches as on-field umpires.

He has thanked BCCI, VCA, and Accountant General Praveer Kumar, office of the Accountant General II Maharashtra Nagpur for there support.