Go Gas holds Diwlali Milan prog

Chairman and MD of Confidence Group Nitin Khara, director Ilesh Khara and sales team members encouraged and talked with the dealers positively against the backdrop of covid. . Khara thanked the dealers for their co-operation. Go Gas has a strong presence in Nagpur and Vidarbha region. Go Gas is available at Akola, Buldhana, Washim, Yavatmal, Wardha, Amravati, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gondia, Gachiroli along with Nagpur

GM Marketing Rajashi Telharkar, DGM business development Sumit Bhadra and others were present on the occasion.