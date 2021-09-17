With India recording its best-ever performance in the Olympics by clinching seven medals in Tokyo and then 19 in Paralympics, the brand ambassador of 'Fit India Movement' and the vice-chancellor Swarnim Gujarat Sports University Dr Arjunsingh Rana said the golden era for Indian sports has started.

Rana had attended the award function of Maitree Pariwar in the city on Thursday. Talking to reporters on Friday, Rana who had also served the Indian cricket team as physio and has been involved in Saurashtra Cricket Association for the last 26 years said, " Certainly this is the new beginning to create New India. The Central government's projects like Khelo India have played an important role in India's success in Olympics. Thru Khelo India our sportspersons are getting t required facilities and platform to show their talent," he said.

Speaking about the concept of Fit India Movement Rana who had completed his B P Ed and M P Ed from HVPM, Amravati in 1991-92 said, " The objective of Fit India Movement is to make people aware how to remain physically and mentally fit thru the way of yoga and pranayam. It is a continuous process. At present we are holding online sessions for school and college students due to pandemic but once the schools start we will implement the project vigorously", he said.

Rana also said ' Fit India Youth Club' will be started in the colleges affiliated with RTM NagpurUniversity. The sports teachers and coaches will be involved in it as Fit India Warriors and the primary responsibility of the college principals is to implement the project. The same process will be applied in the schools", he revealed.

Asked why the Indian shooters and archers failed miserably in the Olympics despite they got a lot of facilities, Rana said, "Every day is not the same. Everything depends on psychological preparation and surrounding. Out shooters and archers will definitely perform in next Olympics', he said.

Rodney Marsh brought gym concept Indian cricket

Rana who e has closely worked with Rodney Marsh, Andrew Leipus, John Wright and various international coaches as well as cricket experts said fitness is playing an important role in the success of the Indian cricket team" As compared to earlier days the fitness level has increased among the Indian cricketers. In 2000 Rodney Marsh had brought the gym concept in the Indian cricket and it is still being followed", he said. He has also justified the decision of Virat Kohli to leave the Twenty-20 captaincy due to workload. "It all depends on individual to individual. If Kohli thinks to leave the T-20 captaincy to manage the work load then it is his personal decision. We should respect it", he said.

Presiden of Maitree ParivarSanjay Bhende, Pramod Pendke, Dr Sharad Suryavashi, and others were also present at the press conference.