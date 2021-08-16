Good response to blitz chess tourney

Nagpur, Aug16

The 3rd Late Umesh Panbude Benefit Weekend Online Blitz Tournament 2021 organised by Nagpur District Chess Tournament evoked good response on Sunday.

Total 50 players participated in the tournament that was organised tru the platform of "Lichess.org".

In all 9 rounds were played. The time control of five minutes was given to all the players. This tournament wass conducted under the supervision of IA Pravin Pantawane, IA Swapnil Bansod and IA Deepak Chavan. The result will be intimated after getting the anti cheating report.