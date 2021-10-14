Green pip Yellow by one wicket, Sky Blue win

Nagpur, Oct14

In an interesting encounter, Team Green pipped Team Yellow by just one wicket in Twenty-20 Cricket Tournament organised by Vidarbha Cricket Association at Jamtha Stadium, here on Thursday.

Batting first Team Yellow scored 112 for 8 in 20 overs with Shivam Deshmukh scoring highest (33, 31b, 2x4, 1x6). Aniruddha Choudhary contributed 21 in 15 balls. For Team Green, Deepak Jangid and Rajneesh Gurbani claimed three wickets each.

In reply Green achieved the target sparing just one wicket. They made 115 in 19.4 overs. Harsh Dubey (25*, 12b, 2x4, 2x6)) and Ketan Alsi (23, 23b, 3x4) ) fashioned the victory. For Yellow, Ganesh Bhonsale claimed five-wicket haul whereas Aditya Sarvate got three wickets.

In another match, Team Sky Blue downed Team Orange by four wickets. Batting first Team Orange scored 154 for 7 in 20 overs. Thanks to Siddhesh Wath who top scored with (40, 34b, 7x4) Chakresh Khurana (33, 21b, 2x4, 1x6) ) and Yash Rathod (33, ) too batted well.

For Sky Blue, Siddhesh Neral claimed two wickets. In reply, riding on R Sanjay's half-century (61, 44b, 5x4, 2x6) Sky Blue achieved the target sparing foru wickets in 19.4 overs. Sanjay was well supported by left-handed Ravi Jangid (34, 32 b, 3x4, 1x6) and Mohit Kale (26, 29b, 1x4, 1x6). Sourabh Thubrikar remained not out on 20.

For Orange, Akshay Karnewar claimed three-wicket for 36 runs while Abhishek Chourasia got two for 21.