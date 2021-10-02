Gulhane selected for swimming nationals

Nagpur, Oct 2

City swimmer Yash Gulhane has been selected for 74th Glenmark Senior National Aquatic Championship-2021to represent Maharashtra.

The event to be organised by the Swimming Federation of India will be organised from October 26 to 29 at Basavangudi Aquatic Center (BAC),Bengaluru.

Yash has been selected for the event in the 100m breaststroke in senior boys category. The state-level championship selection trials were held at Tilak Tank, Deccan Gymkhana,Pune recently.

In spite of the closure of all the swimming pools in Nagpur since last two and half years and not having any other facilities for the national-level swimmers of Nagpur, , this is really his great achievement by him under all odd circumstances. All the well-known personalities of Nagpur congratulated and greeted him for this great achievement.

Yash gives the credit of this achievement to his swimming mentor and coach Nitin Malwade, his parents Dr. Pradnya Anil Gulhane and his elder brother Devesh Gulhane.