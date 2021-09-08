Gurbani qualifies for main draw
Talented city shutter Rohan Gurbani qualified for the main draw at the Victor Ukraine International Series Badminton tournament in Kharkiv on Tuesday.
The four-day tournament is being organised by the Badminton Federation of Ukraine under the auspices of Badminton World Federation.
According to the reports reaching here Gurbani recorded three victories in a day to make the cut for the 32-player men’s singles main draw.Birthday boy Rohan Gurbani ousted Ukraine’s Valeriy Atrashchenkov 21-18, 21-19 in the third and final qualifying round to seal his berth in the main draw.
Rohan, who turned 19 on Tuesday, defeated Andrei Don 21-12, 21-16 and Vladyslav Volnyanskiy 21-12, 21-11 in the earlier rounds.
Rohan, defeated all three Ukrainian opponents in the qualifying rounds. It was Rohan's first international overseas tournament in the senior section. Former sub-junior national champion Rohan will lock horns with his Indian counterpart Anirudh Janardhanan in the first round.