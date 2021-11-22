Harde scores brace as Blues blank Rabbani 3-0

Nagpur, Nov 22

Riding on Shobit Harde's brace, Ngpur Blues blanked strong Rabbani Club, Kamptee 3-0 on the second day of JSW Elite Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association at Suyog Nagar ground, here on Monday.

Nagpur Blues forwards had an upper hand right fromt he beginning. In the 22nd minute, Ataur Rahman opened the scoring. He capitalised on left-wing cross by Imtesal Khan and kicked the ball from inside the big d area into the box.

After a change of ends also Nagpur Blues continued their dominance. On the contrary, Rabbani players were totally off coloured. In the 50thminute, Harde surprised the rival defenders and scored a beautiful goal on solo attempt from 25 yards. Again in the 70th minute, Harde found the net. By taking the advantage of the error committed by Rabbani Club goalkeeper and defender, he dodged them and shoot the goal. The result would have been different had Rabbani's Gulam Imran not missed two chances. Sadique Ather was another culprit who too missed a golden chance to reduce the deficit. In the 73rd minute, Blues were reduced to ten when Zishan Ali was shown second yellow card for his rough tackle.

Anish Francis and Sanket Kanojiay were also cautioned. From Rabbani side, Mohammad ImranIr Rehman and Mohammad Mohtashim were shown yellow cards.

On TuesdayBig Ben will take on Nagpur Academyat 2.30 pm