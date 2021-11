Harshal, Pooja to lead Maha teams

Eight qualified teams of senior nationals have been given entry in this tournament. The Maharashtra men and women teams were declared after a three-day trial.

Teams

Men: Harshal Choure, Hardayal Singh, Praful Gajbhiye, Shibham Fiske, Harish Wadale, Sumit Bondre, Gourav Patankar, Praful Badwaik, Yogesh Khandait, Harsh Mohite, Kanchan Nehare, Abhilash Kabe, Nikhil Kalbande, Vinod Rangari, Nayan Pande. Coach: Nikhil Raut, Manager: Abdul Jabak.

Women: Pooja Gore, Arshiya Abdul, Kartiki Choudhary, Kamini Patil, Sarita Raut, Vaishnavi Haskar, Deepali Deshmukh,, Mohini Ithape, Jayaprada Gugal, Smita Dhurande, Reshma Chavan, Sonali Yanpure, Niliyani Shdnde and Khushi Gandhe.

Coach: Praful Junjare. Manager: Shivkiran Kore.