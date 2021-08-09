Health camp organised for jail inmates

Prominently present were senior jail officials Kamalakar Mirashe, Devrao Aade, Vikas Rajanlawar, Ajay Patil, noted social activist, Kishor Rathi, Manjusha Chaknalwar, Harvinder Singh Mulla, .Abhinandan Dastenevar and others.

Doctors from various medical fields like dermatology, general health, medicine, physiotherapy were present and for the female inmates, a special team of lady doctors was also deputed. A total of 320 male inmates and 62 female inmates took the benefit of this camp.

Skin specialist Dr Asra Khumushi, Dr Vaibhav Agrawal, Dr Gitika Patne, Dr Sheetal, Dr. Abdul Jamir, Dr. Shreyas, Dr. Mahima Meshram, Dr. Madhushree, Dr Anuja Nanaware were the special team of doctors on board for the camp.

On behalf of Rotary Elite team, Karan Jotwani, . Akshit Khosla, Sarthak Gugnani, Chirag Golcha, Shivangi Garg and Sana Opai were responsible for organising and volunteering at the camp.