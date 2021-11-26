HKM, DKM, PKM boys start campaign with victories

Nagpur, Nov 26

Hanumannagar Krida Mandal (HKM) along with Dharampeth Krida Mandal (DKM) and Pawanbhoomi Krida Mandla(PKM) started their campaign on the winning note in the Junior District Basketball Championship began at NBYS court, BajajNagar, here on Friday.

The tournament has been organised to select district boys and girls teams for the state championship to be held at Aurangabad.

The eight-day championship was inaugurated by NDBA working president Pranay Ghate, secretary Bhavesh Kuchanwar and other members of the NDBA were present. A total of 18 boys and 18 girls teams are participating in the selection tournament.

RESULTS

Boys: HKM (Parikshit Datir 8, Parth Borkute 7) bt NYSS (Atharva Kolte 14) 51-19 (15-2, 18-4, 10-1, 18-12);

DKM (Om Kurutkar 13, Raj Diwedi 7) bt UBA (Brijesh Sahu 8) 43-22 (18-3, 10-3, 8-7, 15-9);

PKM (Aditya Singh 19, Gaurav Tiple 9) bt PBG (Tushar Gotmare 14) 42-25 (14-2, 10-4, 3-8, 15-11)

Girls: PDSA (Aachal Padewar 7, Dhanashree Atkari 6) bt DKM (Nandini Chandak 6) 20-11 (6-1, 8-1, 4-7, 2-2)