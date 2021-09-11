Hockey trials for women today

Published: September 11, 2021

Nagpur, Sept 11

Hockey trials for women today

Nagpur, Sept 11

Nagpur District Unified Hockey Association, Nagpur ( NDUHA )will be conducting Senior Women's trials on Sunday in two sessions i.e. 8.30 am and 4 p.m onwards, at Tiger Gap ground, Sadar. Players who are vaccinated and registered with Hockèy India are eligible to attend the selection trials.

The five selected players from Nagpur district will have to attend the final one-day selection trials to be conducted by Hockey Maharashtra, at Shiv Chhattrapati, Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune on September 17 from 10 am onwards. Players reporting for trials have to bring with them a Municipal Corporation birth certificate, copy of Aadhar card, certificate of vaccination, proof of registration with Hockèy India.

