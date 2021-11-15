Host DACSA win opener in style

Host Dr Ambedkar College Sports Academy (DSCSA) defeated Ruby Club by eight wickets to begin their campaign on a winning note in Dr R Krishnakumar Memorial Under-13 Floodlight Cricket Tournament at Dr Ambedkar College ground, Deekshabhoomi on Monday.

Batting first Ruby scored 122 losing five wickets. In reply, DSCSA achieved the target losing two wickets in 14 overs.

In all five teams including DACSA, Deekshabhoomi, Ruby, Nagpur Cricket Academy (NCA) and Reshimbagh Gymkhana are participating in the tournament.

Deputy director of sports Shekhar Patil inaugurated the tournament in the presence of Ruby Club in-charge Dhananjay Durugkar. DACSA secretary Dr Arvind Joshi conducted the proceedings.

DACSA coaches Shailesh Raulkar, Prashant Bambal, Prashant Kantode, Amit Deshpande, Chandan Shah, Sarang Chumble, Omkargagan, MaheshDhoble, Pranay Thavkar and others were present on the occasion.