Huge discount at garments sale

Wide range of branded clothes including Arrow, Linen, Buffalow, Pepe jeans, Park Avenue, Colour Plus, Ben 10, Selio, Octave, Van Heusen, Black Berry, Jack and Jones are available in the sale. The original branded garments the prize of which is Rs 900 to 2,000 are available for just Rs 200 to 300, Rs 2000 to Rs 3500 garmers are available for just Rs 500 to 800 and garments worth Rs 7,000 to Rs 25,00o are available for just Rs 900. Apart from it the baby garments, school accessories, water bottles, toys, games and other items are being sold for Rs 150. According to one of the consumers Umesh Mevade , " All kind of garments having best quality are available under one roof. Therefore I have enjoyed my shopping. All the corona protocols are being followed here."