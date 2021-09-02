IA Anurag Singh appointed delegation official

. Anurag Singh who is 4th International Arbiter from Nagpur is currently the youngest person to hold category 'C' IA title in India. He started his journey as chess Arbiter in the year 2010, later achieved the title of Fide Arbiter in 2015 followed by the International Arbiter title in 2017. He has been a part of over 45 national and international chess tournaments and Grandmaster Chess Chess Tournaments till date. He is also a member of Maharashtra Arbiter commission between 2014 to 2021, becoming the youngest person to get into arbiter commission in Maharashtra.

Asian University Chess Championship 2021 will be conducted till September 12. Currently, the team consists of GM Abhimanyu Puranik (Captain), GM Murugan Senthil Kumar, IM Amirthavalli Rangarajan Harikrishnan and GM Venkataraman Karthik in men's category. The Women's Category consists of WGM Srija Seshadri (Captain), WIM Arpita Mukherjee, WGM V Varshini and WIM P Michelle Catherina.

Anurag has given credit for their success to his family, Nagpur District Chess Association; Maharashtra Chess Association and All India Chess Federation. Also a special thanks to Parishi Singh for the constant support and motivation.

Members of Nagpur District Chess Association congratulated Anurag for his grand success and wished him a bright future ahead.