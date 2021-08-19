IIMN launches MBA prog for working professionals

This will be achieved with well-designed courses and delivery model, enabling the participant to apply the learning in their organisations. The organisations can benefit from the upskilling of their employees and nurturing future senior management professionals.

The courses will be delivered by IIM Nagpur faculty members as well as visiting faculty and eminent experts from industry.

and academia.

The programme aims to attract diverse professionals from various sectors of the industry,

public sector organizations, and entrepreneurs, which will provide the batch participants with

a good peer network and learning.

On the occasion of the launch of the MBA-WP programme, Dr. Bhimaraya Metri, Director IIM

Nagpur, said, "This MBA-WP program has been designed specially keeping the needs of

working professionals in mind. Professionals from Nagpur and the nearby regions will be

benefited from this programme. This initiative will produce expert management professionals

and leaders of tomorrow in the Vidarbha region".

The MBA-WP will begin from the Nagpur campus in Sept/Oct 2021 and will be launched from

IIM Nagpur’s Pune campus by the year-end.

Face-to-face classes will be scheduled on weekday evenings or weekends. However, the

programme may have to be conducted online due to the prevailing pandemic and

government restrictions.

IIM Nagpur also conducted two online interactive sessions that saw enthusiastic partici