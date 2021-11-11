IMA- Kingsway observing World Diabetes Day

This year’s theme of world diabetes day coincides with the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin, a life-saving medicine for people living with diabetes. In view of which there are thoughtful events organized for the medical professionals and healthcare workers like nursing staff and public throughout the day. The day will begin with a cycle rally organized to represent and promote the importance of exercise in Diabetes, which will be flagged off by the hands of mayor Dayashankar Tiwari.

This would be followed by a session on insulin update for the physicians.

Afternoon session for health workers, in another thoughtful initiative which invites you for Insulin Workshop for nurses. Entire series of events is conceptualized by Dr. Pramod Gandhi, Director Kingsway Hospital and secretary MES.