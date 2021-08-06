Increase oxygen production, stock: Verma

Nagpur, Aug 5

In view of the possibility of third wave of Covid infection, divisional commissioner Prajakta Lavangare-Verma has directed the oxygen plants in the city to increase production and stock. She said that it should be ensured that there is no shortage of oxygen in future. In view of this, the administration will give full cooperation to the plant owners.

The divisional commissioner inspected the Inox Air Product and Aditya Air Product Oxygen Plant at Butibori on Thursday. District collector R Vimala was also present on the occasion. She said during the second wave of Covid, oxygen demand had increased and oxygen had to be brought from other states. The administration is preparing that such a situation should not arise during the possible third wave. Inox’s plant has been kept working for 24 hours and 95 metric tonnes of oxygen is being produced here. Aditya Plant is producing about 1,400 cylinders per day. Inox’s PK Jain, Kiran Shelke and Marathe and Ishant Goyal and Rajendra Rana from Aditya’s plant shared information about the plant. Divisional commissioner (Medicine) Mahesh Gadekar, assistant commissioner Dr P M Ballal, tehsildar Santosh Khandare were also present during the visit.