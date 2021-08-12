IT Forum formed in VIA, Gajghate to head

Nagpur, Aug12

Off late, there has been a development which can be witnessed in Vidarbha region particularly in IT Industry. The IT Industry has been emerging as one of the major employment generating sector. However, there was no forum in which the IT Industries can interact with each other and take the issues pertaining to their industry to the appropriate authority. In view of this, Vidarbha Industries Association (VIA) approached the IT Industries and advised them to form a common platform. There has been a positive response from the IT Industries and on Thursday an IT Forum has been formed under VIA.

Harshal Gajghate has been formally appointed as chairman of IT Forum and other members Abhijeet Deshmukh and Revati Mulmulay will be conveners.The forum is expected to discuss the issues particularly relating to IT Industries and take it forward with the respective Government agencies as well as to drive the activities for IT industries of the region.

The meeting was attended by VIA vice-president Aditya Saraf , vice-president Dr. Suhas Buddhe, Centre Head Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Arvind Kumar, Centre Head HCL Technologies Ltd. Shailesh Awale , HR Head Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Harshal Gajghate, Head Administration HCL Technologies Ltd.Abhijeet Deshmukh and HR Manager Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Revati Mulmulay.