Jagdish, Swati shine in 300km cycling

In the run-up to the grand cycling gala, a 300km brevet was held on recently. Nine riders including eight from the city and Mousam Palewar from Jabalpur -- braved strong headwinds and stiff climbs to complete the Nagpur-Yavatmal-and-back ride. Of these, the performance of advocate Jagdish Kukreja, Devesh Tiwari (19) and Dr Swati Kulkarni was particularly remarkable.

Having already completed 200, 400 and 600km brevets in the ongoing calendar year, the ride made Jagdish a Super Randonneur, while Swati was the only woman to take up and complete the challenge. Devesh was the youngest to achieve the feat in the allotted 20 hours.

Salil Ilme, Sachin Raghorte, Ajay Kulkarni, Kishore Ganjare and Gaurao Gajbhiye were the other finishers.

Sudarshan Verma, Urmila Dhanke and Samir Lohi spent the entire duration of the brevet on road to provide volunteering support.