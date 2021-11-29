Jagjot, Agrawal, Binkar shine as Vidarbha amass 355

Three players including middle-order batsman Jagjot, Abhishek Agrawal and opening batsman Rohit Binkar slammed half-centuries as Vidabaha amassed 355 in their first innings against Odisha on the first day of Cooch Behar Trophy match at Azam Campus, Pune here on Monday.

Odisha won the toss and elected to field first. Their decision backfired as Vidarbha sent their bowlers on a leather hunt and scored more than 359 runs. Opening pair Rohit Binkar (53, 67, 12x4) and Siddhesh Kantode (22, 41b, 3x4) gave Vidarbha a good start making 65 run partnership for the first wicket. After the departure of Kantode , Ashibhsk Agrawal (74, 98b, 12x4, 1x6) played sensibly. Binkar was got rid of Aditya Jaisingh when Vidarbha were on 96. After losing two wickets for 96, Danish Malewar (22) and Zubairuddin (38) made significant contribution. Coming down the order Jagjot played aggressively and knocked off 82 in 76 balls with the help of seven boundaries sand five sixes. Skipper Tejas Soni scored 26 in 35bals hitting fife boundaries

For Andhra, Aditya Jaisingh claimed five-wicket haul conceding 84 runs. At stumps in their first innings, Odisha made 22 without losing any wicket with Saranth Kumar playing onn17 in the company of Dinesh Majhi (4).