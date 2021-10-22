Jaiswal completes 100 km Hennur Bamboo Ultra Marathon

Nagpur, Oct 22

Ultrarunner and ultra-cyclist Dr Rajendra Jaiswal won the medal in 100 km 'Hennur Bamboo Trail Ultra Marathon' held at Bengaluru recently.

Earlier Jaidwal had won "Dubai Ironman" 70.3 in March 2021. During the covid pandemic, he also set a record for non-stop running up to 85 km in the drawing-room. The urge to do something different was not allowing Dr. Rajendra to sit still.

This Hennur Bamboo Trail Ultra Marathon was a jungle trail and the runner have to run through the dense forest facing many barriers inside the forest. Then there was a fear of wild beasts on the one hand. Overcoming all this, finally, Dr. Rajendra won the medal.

Talking to Lokmat Times Dr Jaiswal said, " There were three stages in this event. One is 100 km, the second 161 km and the third is 200 km. It was raining heavily that day. Due to bad weather, the forest footpaths were muddy and slippery. Rain water was stagnant everywhere. It was hard to even walk then the running was next to impossible. I had no idea how to deal with this situation. I slipped four times because I couldn't walk. The skin of my feet was ripped and there were many wounds/blisters and it started paining in my joints and even today these are not completely healed. In the end, I covered 100 km in 24 hours and won a medal. I tried to finish 161 km. but due to unbearable pain in my wounds, I had to stop at 135 km only. Running 135 km for about 32 hours was my best effort till now. The journey was tough but with such valuable guidance, I was able to endure for so long", he said.

He attributes the credit of his success to trainer Dr. Amit Samarth. My wife Vineeta and others.