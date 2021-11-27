Jane, Dhok, Mirpuri, Umre enter semis

Nagpur, Nov 27

Soham Jane along with Om Dhok, Rohit Mirpuri and Dr Alok Umre sailed into the semifinal inn the men's singles section in Nagpur District Championship Lawn Tennis Tournament 2021 for the Men's and Women's category at MSLTa Courr, Ram Nagar on Saturday.

. In the Men's doubles, it was smooth sailing for top two pairs of Soham Jane-Anand Marathe and Om Dhok-Pankaj Bendre and they will clash in the finals on Sunday morning. In the Women's singles category, Deepali Gawande gave some resistance before losing to Kalyani Somewar while Priyanka Warnekar went down fighting with Shivangi Prasad to set-up a semi-finals with Tanaya Chaudhary. On Sunday matches will start at 9 a.m. and will conclude by 12.00 noon. followed by prize distribution function.

Results

Men's QF: Soham Jane beat Vasant Vallabhdas 6-1; Om Dhok beat Karthik Trivedi 6-3; Rohit Mirpuri beat Ashraf Ali 7-5; Dr Alok Umre beat Nirant Khot 6-3.Men's Doubles QF: Soham Jane-Anand Marathe beat Karthik Trivedi-Umang 6-0; Subodh Sathe-Ganesh Kshirsagar beat Karthik-Navin 6-4; Manish-Rohit beat Alok-Nandan 6-2; Om Dhok-Pankaj beat Sahil-Shresth 6-1.

Semifinals: Soham Jane-Anand Marathe beat Subodh Sathe-Ganesh Kshirsagar 6-0; Om Dhok-Pankaj Bendre beat Manish-Rohit 6-1