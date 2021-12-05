JCPE boxers emerge overall champ

Nagpur, Dec 5

Jyotiba College of Physical Education (JCPE) men's claimed the title in the RTMNU Inter-College Boxing Championship that was organised by the Department of Physical Education of Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University, Nagpur at Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur. Pratiksha Parchake of GS College Wardha was adjudged best boxer in the women's category. Best Challenger prize in the men's category was given to Himanshu Madavi of Dr. Ambvedkar College. Aman Bhalerao of SSGB Bhusawal was declared best boxer in the men's category.

In the men’s section the championship trophy was bagged by Jyotiba College of Physical Education as they won five gold medals and one silver medal in their kitty whereas SSGB Bhusawal secured second place with four gold and one silver medal. Deputy director of sports Shekar Patil was the chief guest of the inaugural function. Vice-president of Maharastra Boxing Association Sajjad Hussain, Principal, Annasaheb Gundewar College Dr. Gajanan Patil, Director, Department of Physical Education & Sports, RTMNU, Dr. Sharad Suryawanshi, Secretary, Nagpur District Boxing Association Porus Kotwal and Dr. Bablu Shrigiriwar were also present on the occasion.

In the closing ceremony the chief guest was Skill Development Officer, Chandrapur Shailesh Bhagat, along with Prof. Sanjay Gohane, Dr. Vijay Datarkar, Dr. Inderjeet Randhawa, Mr. Ganesh Purohit, Arun Bhute and Dr. Bablu Shrigiriwar.

The chief official of the tournament was Mr. Ganesh Purohit, the teacher in charge of the tournament was Dr. Bablu Shrigiriwar and the technical official of the tournament were Dr. G. Ramchandra Rao and Dr. Amit Kanwar.

Winners (Men)

46 to 48 kgs: Aman Bhalerao ( SSGB Bhusawal), 48 to 51 kgs: Prathmesh Awad (SSGB), 51 to 54 kgs: Pankaj Kumar, (JCPE), 54 to 57 kgs: Abhishek Bhalerao, (SSGB), 57 to 60 kgs : Aditya Rajput, (Mahatma Jyotiba Phule College), 60 to 63.5 kgs: Sachin ( JCPE), 63.5 to 67 Kgs: Ritik Meshram ( Sindhu College), 67 to 71 kgs: ( JCPE), 71 to 75 kgs: Honey Singh ( JCPE), 75 to 80 kgs: Mohit (JCPE), 80 to 86 kgs: Lokesh Devikar ( SSGB), 92 kgs: Kunal Maske ( SSM).

Women: 45 to 48 kgs: Pratiksha Parchake ( GS college Wardha), 48 to 50 kgs: Priyanka Shirsale ( SSGB Bhusawal), 50-52 kgs: Ankit Bhange (Nabira College), 52-54 kgs: Jigmat Dolma (IDCPE), 54-57 kgs: Vaishali Wakode (SSGB Bhusawal),

57-60 kgs: Shruti Zade ( CP & Berar0, 70-75 kgs: Prerna Hemne, (Bhawbhuti College), 81 kgs: Ishika Warwade ( Institute of Science)