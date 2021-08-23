Kanade first from Maha to get FIBA referee license

Nagur, Aug 23

Maharashtra Basketball Association official Amar Shashikant Kanade secured FIBA (white) license as FIBA referee.Federation of International Basketball Associations (FIBA) conducted the physical examination in January this year and the written examination in March 2021. In a congratulation letter issued by General Secretary Basketball Federation of India Chander Mukhi Sharma, BFI conveyed Amar of granting of license from FIBA for Tto years from September 1 , 2021 to August 31, 2023. Amar, a referee from Pune is the one amongst only five referees from India who got the FIBA license. He is the only active FIBA referee in Maharashtra now. Amar thanked BFI president Govindraj , general secretary Chander Mukhi Sharma and technical committee chairman Norman Issac, along with FIBA referee Peter Divakar and Govind Patil for their encouragement and help.