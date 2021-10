Karate black belt gradation exam held

Nagur,

MITSUYA-KAI Hayashi-ha Shito-Ryu Karate-Do India has organized a karate black belt gradation exam with maintaining all Covid protocols after the Unlock at Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur recently.

The exam was conducted by Dr. Zakir Khan and he was assisted by Pankaj Khandagale and Emmanuel Philip.

The black belt godan called as Shihan was awarded to Rakesh Dhoke, Aminuddin Sheikh, Shahwar Khan and n Hemant Yadav. Black belt Sadan called as sensai were given to Sachin Lohakare and Sheeraz Syed. Sarvesh Gaidhane, Tejaswini Panpate, Shihandai Riya Ugale, Arush Potdar and Shihandai Shyamsunder Singh

were awarded black belt Nidan called as Shihandai. Black belt shodan were given to Shraddha Allewar, Spandan Goswami, Sempai Piyush Surkar, Sempai Hritik Mudliyar, Ivanchristin Alexander Sempai Pritish Kohale, Sempai Gunadhnya Bawankar, Manas Raut, Aditya Shendre, Manav Ingale and Vaidehi Shende.