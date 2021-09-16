Karate competition organised

Indo-Japan Karate-Do Association organised a one-day inter-style Shotokan karate competition at BuddhaVihar, Kapil Nagar. President of Indo-Japan Karate Association Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The competition was organised in kata and Kumite (fight) categories. Around 160 karatekas participated in the competition with a lot of enthusiasm.

Senior karate coach Jayant Kamble was the chief judge. Chandu Kumre, Atish Gedam, Rama Deharia, Ashish Gajbhiye, Pankaj Dongre, Vatan UikeyYuleshKoche, were assistant chief referees. They were supported by Atharvesh Kumar, Bobby Gajbhiye, Buddhesh Shyamkuwar, Pratik Tagde, Pratiksha Hadke, Taniksha Chavan, Ujwal Bagde, Vangish Waghmare, Soumya Lokhande as table officials.

Corporator DineshYadav, Dadarao Ambade, senior coach Sachin Kamble and Jayant Kamble graced the prize distribution function. Vatan like conducted the proceedings while Chandu Kumre proposed a vote of thanks.