Khelo India Badminton Centre: Parents fume as age criteria changed

Nagpur, Nov 25

Before it starts actual functioning, the proposed Khelo India Badminton Centre at the Divisional Sports Sports Complex, Mankapur has landed into controversy. The concerned authorities have changed the age criteria after conducting trials a few days back. The parents are fumed over it and are worried over the future of their wards who had already appeared in the trials.

As per earlier criteria, Under-17 and under-19 players were eligible to participate in the Khelo India centre trials that were conducted in the first week of October. It received a good response as a number of players participated in it. But now as per new notification, the fresh trials in Under-12 category for boys and girls will be conducted on November 29 and 30 from 10 a.m onwards. The million-dollar question is what about those players who had already gone thru the trials in different age categories?.

The parents are fumed over the decision of the sports department. The mother of one of the state-level badminton players has questioned the intention of authorities for changing the age criteria. Talking to Lokmat Times on the condition of anonymity she said, "My daughter seriously participated in the trials in the first week of October. She completed all the formalities, attached all the certificates with the entry form. After trials, the DSO office told us that they will inform us about the result of the trials soon but even after calling them repeatedly they didn't give any satisfactory answers about the trials. Only today I come to know that the age criteria has been changed to Under-12. In such a situation what will our wards do?", she questioned.

Another parent too slammed the authorities. “ The central government has started Khelo India centres of various games in different parts of the state with noble intention to produce the players for the future. Olympics. But it seems that the sports department is not serious about it. Before taking trials they should have confirmed the age criteria. Today our wards unnecessarily suffered for no fault of theirs”, he said.

Now as per the new notification by DSO the Under-12 selection trials include seat ups, jump modify test, nelson hand reaction test, nelson foot reaction test, 20 m shuttle run test, shoulder flexibility test, hand grip test, vertical jump, standing long jump, push up etc.

Earlier trials stand cancelled: DSO Pund

In this regard when contacted DSO Avinash Pund he said, “ The central government has directed us to conduct the trials at grass-root-level. We are following their directions only. In such a situation, the earlier trials stand cancelled. We can't do much about it”.