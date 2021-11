Kherdekar joint second with 7 pts

Nagpur, Nov13

City's FM Saurabh Kherdekar emerged joint second along with top seed IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni at the end of the eighth round at the Buddhibal Kreeda Trust organised All India Open Fide Rating Chess Tournament being played at Ashwamedh Hall, Karve Road in Pune on Saturday.

Kherdekar defeated Vishrut Parekh also from Maharashtra to secure total seven points. Meanwhile, the 15- year-old Pune-based player Aditya Samant playing with white pieces opened with Kings Pawn to score a win in 34 moves against overnight board leader Anadkat Kartavya from Gujarat and emerged sole leader.

Results(round 7):

FM Aditya Samant (7.5)bt Anadkat Kartavya (6.5); Piyush Narsikar (6) lost to IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni (7); Vishrut Parekh (6) lost to FM Sauravh Khherdekar (7);

WGM Swati Ghate (6) drew with Akshay Borgaonkar (6.5); Jaiveer Mahendru (6) drew with Gaurav Bakliwal (6); Karan Trivedi (6) drew with Sourabh Mhamane (6);

Ankit Chudasama (6.5) bt Riyan Shah (5.5); Vijay Chauhan (5)) lost to Ishan Nadkarni (6); Viresh Sharnarthi (5) lost to Siddhant Tamhankar (6); Chinmay Kelaskar (5.5) drew with Aarav Lakhani (5.5); Nilay Kulkarni (5 lost to Om Lamkane (6); Priyanshu Patil (6) bt Ankesh Vashishtha (5); Devam Makwana (6) bt Swara Lakshami Nair (5).