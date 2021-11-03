Khokhar wins Pund memorial snooker title

Nagpur, Nov 3

Pawandeep Khokhar defeated Rohit Gandhi (5-40 in the final of Rahul Pund Memorial Snooker Tournament 2021 held at Engage entertainment Club in Gandhi Nagar.

In the close final, Khokhar piled his opponent 90-17, 32-75, 89-33, 79-44, 39-62, 10-101, 90-40, 1-105, 77-36.

The match started with Pawandeep maintaining a big lead in the first frame and eventually comfortably winning it. But, Rohit Gandhi was good enough in the second frame to level the frame score 1-1. Pawandeep displayed some dominant form in the following frames to gain a handsome lead of 3-1 in the best of 9 frames. However, Rohit Gandhi came all guns blazing and made a strong comeback to even the frame score 4-4. Both players were at their usual best in the decider frame where Pawandeep held onto his nerves to pot the frame ball to seize the title! Also, the other semi-finalists Shabbi Sheikh and Vishal Sole were rewarded for their performance. The prizes were distributed at the hands of Shashikant Pund.